KSBY's Richard Gearhart and Jim Castillo talk to Super Bowl fans

KSBY anchor Richard Gearhart and Meteorologist Jim Castillo hit downtown San Luis Obispo to talk to football fans about the big game.

They talked to community members from Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo at local restaurants catching the Super Bowl.

Here's what they had to say:



“I've always been a Patriots fan because of my dad. And so, I really got into the sport because of him. And so right now, it's just my way of, like, picking a relationship between us," said Cal Poly student Emilia Cortez.

“Go Seahawks play. It's like a scene around. It's all about all the entertainment. And it's family and friends. Last game of the season, it rocks, that's what brings out everybody man. No matter where it's at," said Arthur and Gwen.

“I think it's nice to go out and watch the game and watch it. Yeah, try and get out of the house. I'm a Niners fan. But, unfortunately, they're not there, so I'll go Seahawks I have family," said Cal Poly students Barron and Sebastian.