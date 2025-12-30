Last week's storms left the ground saturated with more rain on the way

The latest storm brought inches of rain to almost every Central Coast community.

"Fortunately, we did not see a lot of damage. But with that, the ground is now saturated, which it wasn't before, so now we're primed to see additional issues with additional rainfall," said Scott Jalbert, SLO County Office of Emergency Services Director.

After a break in the rain, meteorologists say another storm is on the way.

"Right now, we are expecting periods of moderate rain, occasional heavy rain in spots, with rainfall totals currently expected about one to three inches for the lower elevations, and three to five inches total. This is Wednesday through Saturday," said Joe Sirard, a National Weather Service Meteorologist.

Sirard says this will be less rain than what we saw during the last storm, but this one may have more impacts because of how wet the ground is now.

"Because the ground is so saturated, it will not take a lot of rain for any kind of say mud and debris flows to develop," he said.

"It will potentially cause minor landslides, like along the steep banks towards like the highways," Jalbert added.

County emergency officials say there are multiple ways you can be prepared for this week's rain, both at home and out on the roadways.

"If you see any, a large amount of standing water, do not attempt to drive through. As we always say, turn around and don't drown," Jalbert said.

He adds that reducing your speed while driving is also important and keeping an eye on your home.

"Just being aware around your residence, making sure that, you know, the areas that you have problems with, maybe get some sandbags and some sand, and be prepared that if things do get worse, that they can handle and divert that water," Jalbert said.

Click here for more advice on how to prepare for a storm and a link to sandbag locations in San Luis Obispo County.