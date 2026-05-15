Law Enforcement Night brings community together at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

The Downtown SLO Farmers' Market hosted Law Enforcement Night on Thursday as part of National Law Enforcement Week.

Law enforcement agencies from throughout the county had a booth where kids could meet officers, take part in educational demonstrations, and try out equipment and tools, like robots and vehicles.

"It gives us an opportunity to talk to the kids, show them that we're here to support them, help them in their times of need and give out some giveaways, coloring books, activity books, pens, papers, all kinds of stickers for the kids and just let them know that we're here to be a part of the community," said Jordan Richards, California Highway Patrol.

Richards says events like these show officers how supportive San Luis Obispo is as a community.

