Libertine Brewing faces city review over late-night live music permit

A popular downtown San Luis Obispo restaurant and bar known for hosting live music is facing a critical re-review of its permit, a decision that could impact the local music scene.

Libertine Brewing Company, located at 1234 Broad Street, has been a hub for late-night entertainment since 2019, operating under a minor use permit that allows live music and late alcohol service.

The venue’s Events and Marketing Manager, John Pranjic, says Libertine has been committed to fostering a safe and vibrant space for artists and patrons.

“We feel like we’ve done a good job of working with our neighborhood, the city, and the police department in finding solutions for any issues people have,” Pranjic said.

But recent noise complaints have led the city to investigate. On January 8, code enforcement found violations of several permit conditions, including using unapproved floor plans and failing to follow rules about keeping doors closed after 10 p.m.

According to city staff and Pranjic, those violations were addressed quickly. A building permit was finalized on January 13, and an updated security plan was submitted just before the Notice of Violation was issued.

Libertine’s permit currently allows live music until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Outdoor amplified music is prohibited, and doors and windows must be closed by 10 p.m. nightly.

Pranjic says the brewery follows these rules and believes live music is important for the city’s culture and economy.

“It’s an opportunity for us as a community to carry the torch for the next generation, to keep live music, entertainment, and nightlife not only alive, but thriving,” he said.

Local musician Gehrig Kniffen calls Libertine a “safe haven” for artists.

“We need places where we can have loud, big, awesome shows because we live in a city, and we should have those,” Kniffen said.

Despite the recent complaints, city staff will recommend that Libertine keep its permit during Monday’s hearing. Community Development Director Timmi Tway wrote in an email to KSBY News, “The City remains committed to supporting cultural arts and maintaining a vibrant and livable downtown that balances the needs of neighbors, artists, businesses and patrons.”

According to Pranjic, in 2025, they paid out $125,000 to local artists.

Meanwhile, the community is rallying behind them. As of Thursday, a petition titled "Stop the city from shutting down live music at The Libertine" has received over 1,600 signatures.

If approved, Libertine will continue to operate under revised conditions aimed at minimizing noise and managing crowds.

The re-review of Libertine Brewing’s minor use permit will take place on Monday, February 23, at 2:30 p.m. at San Luis Obispo City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.

