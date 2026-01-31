Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
List of San Luis Obispo businesses that closed during ICE protests

A number of Central Coast businesses closed on Friday as part of nationwide ICE protest.

The strike called for no work, no school and no shopping on January 30.

Here is a list of some of the San Luis Obispo businesses that took part and closed their business for the day:

- Len Collective

- Blackwater

- Linnaeas Cafe

- Salon 62

- Tiger Lily Salon

- The Bunker SLO

- SLO Cider

- Jan's Vinyl Bar

- Shrine Brewing

- Finders Keepers

- Baxter Moerman Fine Jewelry

- Boo Boo Records

- Luna Red Restaurant

- Corazon Cafe

- The Junk Girls

