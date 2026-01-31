List of San Luis Obispo businesses that closed during ICE protests

A number of Central Coast businesses closed on Friday as part of nationwide ICE protest.
The strike called for no work, no school and no shopping on January 30.
Here is a list of some of the San Luis Obispo businesses that took part and closed their business for the day:
- Len Collective
- Blackwater
- Linnaeas Cafe
- Salon 62
- Tiger Lily Salon
- The Bunker SLO
- SLO Cider
- Jan's Vinyl Bar
- Shrine Brewing
- Finders Keepers
- Baxter Moerman Fine Jewelry
- Boo Boo Records
- Luna Red Restaurant
- Corazon Cafe
- The Junk Girls