Lithium-ion batteries involved in San Luis Obispo house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Luneta Drive in San Luis Obispo on Friday that reportedly involved lithium-ion batteries.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m.

According to fire officials at the scene, crews were able to contain the fire without it spreading to other properties.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A hazardous materials crew was also called to the scene to secure the batteries and remove them from the site.

City of San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager Joe Little shared the following safety tips for the use of lithium-ion batteries:

