Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Lithium-ion batteries involved in San Luis Obispo house fire

luneta drive house fire san luis obispo slo.jpg
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Luneta Drive in San Luis Obispo on Friday, April 24, 2026.
luneta drive house fire san luis obispo slo.jpg
Posted

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Luneta Drive in San Luis Obispo on Friday that reportedly involved lithium-ion batteries.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m.

According to fire officials at the scene, crews were able to contain the fire without it spreading to other properties.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A hazardous materials crew was also called to the scene to secure the batteries and remove them from the site.

City of San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager Joe Little shared the following safety tips for the use of lithium-ion batteries:

  • Buy batteries from reputable sources
  • Do not alter or tamper with them
  • If a battery appears bulged, smells odd, or is smoking — move it outside immediately and call 911
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community