Live Oak Music Festival underway in San Luis Obispo

The Live Oak Music Festival kicked off on Friday at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo.

The festival is held every June to benefit KCBX Public Radio and features musicians performing a variety of genres, from funk and soul to gospel and bluegrass.

Live Oak started as a one-day music festival on the Central Coast in 1989, according to the festival's website.

"This is our second year, and we like it because there's so many different kinds of music here. You don't know what to expect. All kinds of venues, great food, and it's just a really great local event," said attendee Nanette Guadiana.

The Live Oak Music Festival continues through Sunday.

For the full performance schedule, click here.