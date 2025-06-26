Local 10-year-old Thai Boxer Ava Cano qualifies for World Championships

Ten-year-old Ava Cano is back in San Luis Obispo after returning from Iowa where she just won the championship belt at the nation's largest Thai Boxing Association event. The tournament included over 1,100 fighters.

That's not the only accolade she's received. Back in March, she won at Nationals in Delaware to earn herself a spot on the USA Muay Thai Team. Cano will represent Team USA in September at the IFMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi, which Cano's father, Mark, has described as "almost as big as the Olympics."

Her next event takes place in July for the International Kickboxing Federation World Classic Tournament in Las Vegas.