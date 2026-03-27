Local animal shelters call for more fosters as they prepare for kitten season

Woods Humane Society and San Luis Obispo County Animal Services are preparing for kitten season, which typically runs from March through November.

County Animal Services Manager Eric Anderson said the reproductive cycle for outdoor cats “kicks in in early spring,” and because gestation is about two months, shelters begin seeing litters soon after.

“We start seeing litters of kittens coming into the shelter,” he said.

Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux said the organization expects hundreds of kittens to arrive over the coming months, and that’s one reason they are appealing for more foster families.

The shelter is hosting a “Kitten Shower” this Sunday at its San Luis Obispo location from 12 to 2 p.m., an educational event focused on recruiting new fosters and collecting in-kind supplies.

Anderson said foster families are a huge help to Animal Services as well, but stressed that people can assist even if they don’t foster.

“The number one thing that [the public] can do to help us is ensure their cats are spayed or neutered before they go outside,” he said.

Woods officials also warned the spring surge isn’t limited to kittens: they expect an uptick in puppies, too. For people who can’t foster, L’Heureux noted that donations are critical.

“We pay for all food, all medical supplies, everything,” she said.

If you find kittens or other animals, both Anderson and L’Heureux urge you to visit the Woods Humane Society or San Luis Obispo County Animal Services websites for guidance and next steps.