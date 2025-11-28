Local artisans taking part in Central Coast Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique

Crafts, creativity and community are coming together at the SLO Vets hall this weekend.

The 45th annual Central Coast Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Handmade crafts like jewelry, pottery, textiles and more from local artisans will be available for purchase.

"When you can meet the person who crafts the item, you can hear kind of the story of what they thought of when they were creating it or their process, and people really enjoy that. It makes it more personable and a more personal touch, " said event manager Nikki Biddison.

Parking and entry are free. There will also be free hot cider and cookies provided.

Proceeds from ticket sales for prize drawings will support Central Coast Quilts of Valor’s mission “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

The SLO Vets Hall is located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.