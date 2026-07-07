Local beer garden hosts World Cup watch parties

Beda’s Biergarte in San Luis Obispo transformed into a community hub during the World Cup on Monday.

Beda’s typically isn’t open on Mondays, but thanks to the World Cup, their doors are open. John Vandenberg and his family drove from Arroyo Grande to watch the game at Beda's.

“It's funny because we looked it up today and it's closed on Monday," Vandenberg said. "I called and they answered the phone and I said, 'You're open, cool'!”

During the World Cup and other major soccer events, Beda Schmidthues, the beer garden’s owner, says they’re open for business each day there’s a game people want to see.

“We want to be that the community has a place where they know they can go no matter what, and especially the World Cup being in the USA,” Schmidthues said.

For the last 11 years, Beda’s has been open for every World Cup match. Watching at the restaurant has become a tradition for some families.

“We've been coming to Beda’s mostly during World Cup every four years and we come periodically in between," Vandenberg said.

And a new experience for others.

“It's my first time here and it looks great," Esteban Ordoeaz said. "It feels great. It's a great place to come and watch soccer games.”

Cheers of excitement and disappointment were heard throughout the game, and for most of the patrons, the World Cup is more than a competition. Cassandra Ericson-Ordoeaz said it's one of her favorite parts about the cup.

“The World Cup is all about bringing the world together and we can put politics aside, come together and really bonds over this amazing sport and having it from entire America," Ericson-Ordoeaz said. "All these countries really getting along and being a great host, I think goes a long way.”

Beda’s is betting that spirit of unity translates locally. The beer garden will be open for every remaining World Cup match.

“We have fans here from both sides and it's just fun," Schmidthues said. "We're not fanatics, we are fans. We want to enjoy the game … with beer.”