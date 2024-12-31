Local breweries temporarily limiting their hours to recoup costs

Central Coast Brewing is adapting to a changing economy.

Having already been closed on Mondays, the Higuera Street location will now close its doors on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well.

“There is that buoy of, being closed is cheaper than being open on certain days and then let the days that are busy run like, so extra employees, extra staff and faster serving times,” said owner George Peterson.

Peterson made the decision not only because they were the least popular days for the business but also because the cost to sell food has become more expensive, the employee minimum wage has increased, as well as the cost of just turning on the lights.

“I would love nothing more than to eat crow in two or three months and have to reopen because the huddled masses are banging at the doors on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, but the huddled masses haven't been coming," he said.

It's not the only brewery and restaurant facing cost issues.

On Monday, Antigua Brewing in downtown San Luis Obispo announced it will also be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays starting in the New Year. Previously, they were open seven days a week.

“The rent is really high, taxes are really high," owner Chris Banys said. "The cost of food keeps going up, the cost of the ingredients we need for beer keeps going up, our electric rates keep going up and there's only so much we can charge for the product.”

Banys says Antigua has faced many of the same issues Peterson and CCB have been dealing with, so by closing their doors for a few slow days of the week, they are saving money.

Peterson estimates he'll save about $4,000 a month by closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“Small businesses run like a big business," Peterson stated. "They run like the government, but we don't have the resources."

With the closure of Barrelhouse Brewing in downtown San Luis Obispo last week, Peterson says it’s getting especially hard being in the craft beer industry locally.

“[Barrelhouse Brewing] left a pretty good hole downtown, and some of the other bars are picking up the slack. We're picking up the slack," Peterson said.

With the temporary removal of Tuesdays and Wednesdays from the schedule, Central Coast Brewing is increasing its hours on other days of the week at both of its locations.