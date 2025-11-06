Local California Conservation Corps members receive free vision care at mobile 'Eyes of Hope' clinic

A vision care health insurance company is going on a mobile clinic tour to offer free eye exams and eyewear to people who are uninsured throughout California.

VSP held its Eyes of Hope mobile clinic at the California Conservation Corps office on Madera Avenue in San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

CCC Los Padres Center corpsmembers received free eye exams and prescription glasses.

"Our ability to partner with VSP Eyes of Hope really makes that convenient, accessible and easy for crewmembers to come have their eyes looked at and be able to prescribe glasses within the same day or the next day," said Mike Anderson, California Conservation Corps Los Padres District Director.

After its stop in San Luis Obispo, the mobile clinic will be heading to San Diego and Imperial Beach for more free Eyes of Hope clinics.

