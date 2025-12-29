Local eateries to offer special deals in January during SLO Restaurant Month

The City of San Luis Obispo is relaunching its SLO Restaurant Month campaign this January, offering special deals at eateries around town.

For the second year in a row, the city is aiming to celebrate local restaurants and give diners the opportunity to indulge in diverse culinary offerings.

From Jan. 1, 2026 through Jan. 31, 2026, participating restaurants are offering deals with several different price points, including prix-fixe menus, happy hours, and discounted menu items.

Diners can enter to win a gift card each time they visit a participating restaurant for the chance to win a $250 gift card to their favorite SLO Restaurant Month eatery.

Four random winners will be selected each week throughout the month.

“January can be a slower month for restaurants, so taking advantage of the dining specials all month long is a great way to support your favorite local restaurant and try something new," said Whitney McDonald, San Luis Obispo City Manager, in a press release.

The city is also partnering with longtime local broadcaster Adam Montiel to help participating establishments craft their special menus.

Adam will highlight different participating restaurants and the ins and outs of their special menus each week this January on his podcast, Up + Adam.

"I’m thrilled to again be a part of the second annual SLO Restaurant Month,” Montiel said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to exploring these exciting menus and showcasing the amazing flavors that make SLO’s food scene truly one of a kind.”

Last year, organizers say restaurants in San Luis Obispo had a 4% year-over-year increase in restaurant sales tax revenue during SLO Restaurant Month, outpacing both county and state trends.

For more information about SLO Restaurant Month and to find a list of all participating restaurants and their special menus, you can check out Visit SLO's Restaurant Month webpage.