Local elementary school recognized as one of the healthiest schools in America

Bishop's Peak Elementary in San Luis Obispo has been named one of the healthiest schools in America, according to a list by the National Children's Health Organization.

It was the only school on the Central Coast to make the list, which celebrates more than 1,000 K-12 schools nationwide for their commitment to advancing a child's health.

The elementary school was recognized in several categories, including strengthening social-emotional health, cultivating staff well-being and increasing family and community engagement.

Principal Diana Jones said they were very proud to receive the title.

"When we saw this award, we knew it was in alignment with so much of what we do at Bishop's Peak, and we're very honored to receive it," Jones said.