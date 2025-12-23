Local emergency officials recommend prepping for incoming storm

The holidays are bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts this year, something meteorologists warn may impact your holiday plans.

"We're looking at urban flooding, low-lying areas, getting significant flooding in many locations," said Ariel Cohen, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "We're looking at rock slides and mudslides to be a common occurrence over the higher terrain. This is a time period when it's best to stay indoors, never drive through a flooded roadway. We're also looking at wind gusts."

Those strong wind gusts will bring a chance for power outages over this week.

"The biggest concern, particularly with what we're seeing here with kind of the rain and the wind speeds in particular, is vegetation getting intertwined with power lines and, kind of, you know, knocking trees into power lines," said Jeff Smith, a PG&E spokesperson.

Smith says they have been working ahead of the storm's arrival to cut back vegetation near power lines and to make sure replacement parts are readily available to restore power as soon as possible.

"We do understand that whenever customers experience a power outage, it's always potentially an inconvenience. But that's only magnified during the holiday and Christmas season," Smith said.

He adds that keeping electronic devices charged and having a backup way to keep perishable food cool for the holidays is a good idea.

But what can you do to limit the storm's impact on your holidays? If you're traveling, the Office of Emergency Services advises leaving early.

"Make sure your make sure you're driving slowly, that you're watching for standing water, that you're watching for other hazards. There may be accidents on the road. And also prepare your vehicle as much as you can. Check those windshield wipers, check your tires," said Anita Konopa, emergency services coordinator with the SLO County Office of Emergency Services.

There are also a few things you can be doing to make sure your home is storm protected.

"Empty those rain gutters, check your storm drains if you have any on your property where water may pool. Get sandbags, get sand," Konopa said.

For more details on how to prep for the storms and where to get sandbags, click here.