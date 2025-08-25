Local entertainment company holds fundraiser for Texas flood victims

A Wish Your Heart Makes, a local children's entertainment company, held a fundraiser event at the Madonna Inn on Sunday to benefit victims of July's deadly floods in Texas.

With the event theme being "Frozen in time", highlights included a live show of the Disney movie "Frozen," and a royal meet and greet with several Disney princesses.

Attendees also got to enjoy the Madonna Inn's famous pink champagne cake.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event are going to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, helping families who have been impacted by the floods in Texas.

“I'm so excited because it's a community that's actually teaching their children to give back and what this causes for. And it's going to be a beautiful day,” Kathee Brown, the owner of A Wish Your Heart Makes, told KSBY.

If you are interested in donating directly to the relief fund, you can head to the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country's webpage.