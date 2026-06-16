Local firefighters awarded Governor’s Medal of Valor for heroic rescues

Four CAL FIRE employees serving San Luis Obispo County have earned the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor, the highest honor given to California state employees for acts of extraordinary heroism performed at great personal risk.

The Gold Medal of Valor awards recognize actions that go far beyond the normal call of duty and reflect the highest standards of public service.

Battalion Chief Chad Fleming was honored for his lifesaving actions during the Gifford Fire on Aug. 1, 2025. While assigned along Highway 166, Fleming rescued a civilian engulfed in flames who was running down the roadway. The victim sustained severe second- and third-degree burns. Officials said Fleming’s rapid response and decisive aid came during a critical, life-threatening moment.

Fire Captains Clint Marsalek, Carlos Pacheco and Andrew Perez received group recognition for their work during a Jan. 9, 2023, rescue in Avila Beach. While participating in swift water rescue training during a severe winter storm that impacted San Luis Obispo County, the crew responded to an emergency and successfully rescued eight people from dangerous floodwaters.

The medals were presented during a ceremony at the California State Capitol on June 12, 2026.

“These awards reflect the dedication, professionalism, and courage displayed by our personnel when confronted with extraordinary circumstances,” said Unit Chief John Owens. “While these firefighters are being recognized for specific emergency incidents, they also exemplify the character and commitment to service that every one of our firefighters strives to demonstrate day in and day out, and we are proud of their example.”

