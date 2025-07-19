Local government, nonprofit officials tour San Luis Obispo affordable housing

Local government and nonprofit officials toured two affordable housing properties in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

The two properties are called Broad Street Place and the other is Iron Works.

During the tour, Rep. Salud Carbajal joined city officials and representatives of the nonprofits responsible for the affordable housing properties.

The property on Broad Street is a 40-unit complex with three commercial spaces, while Iron Works mixed-use development features 46 residential apartments.

KSBY spoke with Carbajal today, who emphasized the need for affordable housing.

"We know the need for housing is really high and affordable housing even higher, and these organizations and our community have come together to really provide for that need," the 24th District representative said. "It's just exciting and heartwarming to see such high-quality affordable housing for our residents."

People's Self-Help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo partnered with federal, state, and local governments to build the housing.

Two renters KSBY spoke with described the apartments as "life-changing."