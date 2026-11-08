Local high schools participate in annual "The Roar" marching band competition

The 5th annual "The Roar" marching band competition returned to San Luis Obispo High School's Holt Field on Saturday.

Six regional high school bands performed their own competition-style shows before a panel of judges. Marching bands competing this year were from Arroyo Grande High School, Paso Robles High School, Orcutt Academy, Templeton High School, and Santa Maria High School.

Additionally, the San Luis Obispo High School Tiger Band took on the field for an exhibition show.

An awards ceremony took place after the performances ended. Organizers say proceeds from the competition will support bands from San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School.