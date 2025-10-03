Local impacts of the government shutdown

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis – there are 600 federal employees in San Luis Obispo County and 4,200 in Santa Barbara County.

Some people say the shutdown is a concern for them.

"My schooling is paid for by the VA also, so if the government is shut down for longer, my tuition cannot be paid for, like it could go away," said Cal Poly student Madeline Dean.

Others say they don't feel they'll be impacted and are in support of President Donald Trump's push for federal layoffs.

"I think it's a little bit bloated and I think you know, cutting back a bit would be maybe a good fall out of the whole thing," said David Gorgas, who is visiting San Luis Obispo from Arizona.

KSBY looked into what impacts this could have on the Central Coast.

At the San Luis Obispo County Airport, officials say at this point nothing has changed for them.

"As of right now we don't anticipate any travel delays or anything like that. TSA and the FAA tower will remain open, so this shouldn't have any impact on travelers as of right now," said Joe Goble, a SBP Spokesperson.

At Vandenberg Space Force Base, and a spokesperson said that internal operations at the base have been impacted, but launches will continue due to the "critical national security mission at Vandenberg."

As for the U.S. Forest Service, nationally there are thousands of furloughs outlined in their lapse of funding plan, something that is being seen here locally.

KSBY reached out to the Los Padres National Forest media contact , and received an auto response saying he had been furloughed.

The national lapse of funding plan for the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management outlined thousands of employees who will have to work without pay during the shutdown due to their jobs being essential for protecting life and property, but no one here locally could confirm if that is impacting our area.

As for the U.S. Postal Service, they say operations will not be impacted.

KSBY also reached out to the Morro Bay Coast Guard Station and they said during the shutdown they are focusing on search and rescue efforts.