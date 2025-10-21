Local kids take part in Opera San Luis Obispo's Hansel and Gretel

Hundreds of people came out to the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center over the weekend to watch Opera San Luis Obispo's first production of Hansel and Gretel.

Hansel and Gretel is an opera first performed in 1893 based on the story of two poor siblings who get lost in the woods and meet a witch living in a gingerbread house.

The two day show was choreographed by Drew Silvaggio and the OperaSLO Grand Orchestra was directed by Maestro Brian Asher Alhadeff.

The cast included 25 local kids who got to work alongside a 63-piece professional orchestra with professional singers.