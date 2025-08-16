Local laundromat offers discounts to firefighters battling the Gifford Fire

As the Gifford Fire continues to burn in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, community members are showing their support for the firefighters battling the blaze.

The Laundromat by Swish & Swirl has been offering discounted laundry services to crews battling the Gifford Fire.

Owner and operator Derek Stoltzfus told KSBY that firefighters who bring in their fire gear and personal clothes have received discounts as a "thank you" for their service.

Stoltzfus says these small acts of gratitude make all the difference.

"It's the simple things, you know? They help. Just having fresh clothes, a good meal, [...] and a good bed for them. And I think the community is just glad to offer that for what they're doing," he said.

Stoltzfus added that many firefighters have used the discount at the Atascadero laundromat location due to its proximity to the Santa Margarita base camp.