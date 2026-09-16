Local law enforcement hosts "Tip-A-Cop" fundraiser for Special Olympics

San Luis Obispo law enforcement hosted their annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at the Madonna Inn Expo Center on September 15th to help raise money for Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC).

The first of a two-night event brought together local leaders and community members for a BBQ dinner prepared and served by law enforcement officers.

Funds from the event will help raise awareness for athletes in the Special Olympics program and provide free year-round sports training, competition, health, and leadership programs for local athletes.

“One of the biggest things we take pride in in law enforcement is our partnership with Special Olympics, and this is our big fundraiser for the year. We do several other things, but this is the one we all look forward to the most,” said Deputy Chief of the San Luis Obispo Police Department Aaron Shafer.

KSBY anchor Richard Gearhart and meteorologist Jim Castillo were both in attendance at the event to meet with community members and SOSC athletes.

A second night of the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will be held at Estrella Hall at the Paso Robles Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. on September 16th.