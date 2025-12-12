Local musicians perform at Jingle Jam to bring Christmas cheer to a family in need

Broadcaster Adam Montiel teamed up with Libertine Brewery in downtown San Luis Obispo to host the 12th annual Breaking and Entering Jingle Jam on Thursday, Dec. 11, featuring performances by several local musicians.

Some of the artists included in the lineup were the Damon Castillo Band, Josh Rosenblum, Kenny Taylor, Michael Venia of Carbon City Lights, and more.

Each year, Montiel and his team use proceeds from the event to provide a complete Christmas, complete with decorations, gifts, groceries, and more, for an anonymous local family in need.