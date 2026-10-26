Local New York Times best-selling author kicks off farewell tour in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo author is saying farewell. New York Times best-selling author and watercolor artist Susan Branch is publishing her final handwritten book, called "Comfort and Joy: 'Tis the Season."

The release marks nearly 40 years since her debut back in 1986.

On Sunday, fans gathered at The Secret Garden at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in San Luis Obispo. The event featured an author talk, a Q&A session, and a taste of her classic recipes.

Following the event, Branch and her husband will be on the road for a cross-country farewell tour.