U.S. Open bound: Local pro golfer qualifies for next week's U.S. Open

Tim Widing, a San Luis Obispo resident and golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour, qualified for next week's U.S. Open after a top finish at a final qualifier on the East Coast.

Widing won the Maryland qualifier at Woodmont Country Club in Rockvile, Maryland with a score of 9-under par over 36 holes Monday. Coined the longest day in golf, U.S. Open qualifiers, 13 in total with 10 having been played Monday, across the world consist of a 36-hole tournament with a set amount of players qualifying from each host course.

The U.S. Open, the 3rd of four major championships of the year in golf, is Thursday June 16 through Saturday June 19. This year, Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina will be hosting its 4th U.S. Open (1999, 2005, 2014).

Widing was given an exemption into the PGA Championship, the 2nd of four major championship of the year, in mid-May. He missed the cut by two strokes.

Originally from Sweden, Widing played college golf for the University of San Francisco. Widing won back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour events in late April of this year to lock up his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. He remains atop the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

