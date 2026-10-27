Local record store gets extra tickets to sold out Pinhead Gunpowder show

Local San Luis Obispo record store Boo Boo Records is selling extra tickets for the Pinhead Gunpowder concert at Fremont Theatre on November 8.

Tickets for the East Bay punk rock band sold out in ten minutes when they first went on sale, with many Central Coast residents still desperate to find tickets.

The band, which is fronted by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong, kindly sent San Luis Obispo’s Boo Boo Records tickets to sell to the local community.

“They were super generous and brought us some tickets that we could sell to our local customers,” said Boo Boo Records manager Malik Thorne. “I think in today's market, it's really appreciated for a band of that caliber to come and offer something to independent record shops.”

The shop was also given flexi discs of music from Pinhead Gunpowder to pass out to customers. As of October 26, the shop is selling tickets in-store, with a maximum of four per customer.

Tickets are first come first serve and are expected to fully sell out within a few days.