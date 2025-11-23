Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local teen launches annual holiday food drive to help feed local families

15-year-old Claire Guyader is helping make a difference in San Luis Obispo County this holiday season. Starting Monday, November 24, Guyader, author of the newsletter “RNC’s Gardening Tips and Tricks,” will kick off her fifth annual Thanksgiving drive for the San Luis Obispo Food Bank. Over the past four years, she has raised more than $15,000 to help keep local families fed during the holidays.

Guyader shared some words of advice for other young people wanting to help the community: "You're never, ever too young to make a difference, and it's all about putting your ideas into action. Nothing that you think up is too big or too small. Anything can make a difference, and with the help of people in the community, anything's possible."

This year, she’s teaming up with organizations like Talley Farms and Poor Richard’s Press to help spread the word, including sharing fundraiser information in weekly produce boxes for local community members.

