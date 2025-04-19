Local veterans earn a clean slate thanks to county program

Since 2013, the Veteran’s Treatment Court program in San Luis Obispo County has been helping veterans with a criminal record and a history of mental health issues gain a second chance.

"It's been a long journey. It's great to see them graduate. I'm just proud," said Deputy Probation Officer Winston Beroncal.

Friday’s graduation, led by San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino, marks the end of the 18 to 24 months of tailored treatment, which includes probation, counseling and court appearances that these local veterans underwent.

Supporters and employees of the program attended the reception held after the court ceremony.

Breanne Salmon has been the program therapist for eight years.

"Graduation doesn’t get old. It’s the day we get to celebrate all of the hard work that the team puts in," she says.

She tells me that most graduates from the program get their criminal record expunged, giving them a fresh start.

After moving from Kern County to San Luis Obispo for the program, graduate Brandon Phillips shared his gratitude.

“Either doing it by yourself and in the long run, it’s going to take a lot longer for things to fall off your record and, you know, more expensive,” he says. “Or you could join a team that wants to help you succeed and obviously get back on track.”

Another graduate, Julius Williams, is 18 months sober due to the program.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel,” he shared. "It helps give you that military mindset that you have a team, even when it might feel like you're an individual."

For more information on the program, click here.