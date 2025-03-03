Locals gear up for summer at Concerts in the Plaza Line-Up Reveal Party

Although parts of the Central Coast saw some rain this weekend, it didn't stop locals from gearing up for the summer.

On Sunday in San Luis Obispo, crowds gathered at Libertine Brewing Company for the Concerts in the Plaza Line-Up Reveal Party.

Attendees enjoyed food, live music, and exciting local line-up announcements from KSBY meteorologist Vivian Rennie.

Maggie Kovach, the events manager with Downtown SLO, said Concerts in the Plaza is one of the most anticipated event series of the year.

"It's a favorite activity for so many people. We've seen people that were kids when they started going, but now have kids of their own. And I think that's just a really special aspect of both our community, but also our live music scene here. We have such an active and vibrant live music scene in San Luis Obispo," Kovach said.

The annual event series features free live concerts in Downtown San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza every Friday from June 20 to September 12.

You can find more information about this year's Concerts in the Plaza series by visiting Downtown SLO's website.