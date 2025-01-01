Locals prepare to say goodbye to 2024, hello to 2025

New Year's Eve is a chance for people to reflect on the past year as well as look forward to the next.

“I'm turning 30 at the very beginning of 2025, so it's starting a new decade for me and I'm just excited for like generally everything,” said Rachel Schumm of San Luis Obispo.

According to the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 57% of people will have at least one New Year's resolution, and about 3 in 10 will have one that involves exercising more or eating healthier.

“My wife and I are both planning on trying to cook at home six days a week, trying two new recipes per month," said local Jesse Jacobson. "As far as like personal fitness goals, I'm trying to squat 365 pounds, which is two times my body weight.”

Jacobson will be staying home this New Year’s Eve.

“This year, I'm going to be spending time with my wife. We usually watch the ball drop and then look around the block for fireworks,” he said.

Schumm says she'll be going out.

“When I'm here in SLO, I'm usually out with my friends. Tonight, I'm going to the SLO Brew Rock New Year's Eve party and I'm very excited,” she said.

In fact, according to the same study, 1 in 10 adults under 30 nationwide will be spending their time celebrating at a bar or organized event, meaning the handful of venues around San Luis Obispo will be full, Libertine Brewing Company for its New Year’s Eve Party featuring the popular Molly Ringwald Project.

John Pranjic, the event and marketing manager for Libertine, explained that it’s a top five day of the year for them with an expected full capacity after being sold out of tickets for the past week.

“The live music aspect of downtown has really been missing, and so we feel like we have a unique opportunity to fill that hole for this year," he said.

Meanwhile, the business itself is getting ready to cater to hundreds of people.

“Being ready to provide exceptional service, be mentally prepared for a big crowd, a fun crowd, people that are here to have a good time, people that spend a little extra money on their ticket just to enjoy their time with us," Pranjic said.

Pranjic also said that people should check their tickets before they head out to New Year’s Eve events to make sure they are real and not scams.