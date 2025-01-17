Locals purchase Edna Valley Vineyards property

The closure of Edna Valley Vineyards was announced in July of last year, and after sitting vacant for five months, there are new plans for the property.

Formerly owned by E&J Gallo, the vineyard and winery was recently sold in an off-market deal to a group of locals reportedly intent on revamping it.

"The buyers are a local group of businessmen that all came together to get the deal done. They really put their heads together to get this deal closed and I think the idea that they have for this piece of property is really going to enhance the valley as a whole," said real estate agent Zach Wilson.

Wilson says the sale included the tasting room, production facility, and 45 acres of planted Chardonnay grapes.

E&J Gallo will still own the Edna Valley Vineyard name, so the new owners will be opening with a new one, but that has not been made public yet.

"This will be a place where people can truly relax and indulge, without the hassle of parking in downtown San Luis Obispo or Arroyo Grande. With plenty of parking, stunning views, fine dining, wine, and entertainment, we aim to draw patrons into the Edna Valley to experience everything this exceptional region has to offer," the new owners said in a press release.

The release also outlined their plans to revamp the tasting room to offer a wide selection of wines as well as dining.

Work has already begun on renovations to the tasting room, as well as the landscaping.