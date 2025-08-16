Locals react to Governor Newsom's "Election Rigging Response Act"

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week what he is calling "The Election Rigging Response Act."

The goal is to add a ballot measure in November that would allow the state government to redraw its Congressional map. This comes as a response to redistricting moves in Texas.

"This is what democracy looks like. It is how to use the power of democracy to fight against autocracy, which is basically what the struggle is shaping up to be," said Tom Fulks, San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Chair.

Fulks says he supports Governor Newsom's proposal but SLO County’s Republican Chair says that if this passes, his party will be severely underrepresented in the House.

"Look at us here in our county. We have Jimmy Panetta up, up on the north, and we have Salud Carbajal to the south," said Randall Jordan. "We have no representation. The Republicans have no representation, and we have no chance of taking over those seats. They're so gerrymandered."

As it stands now, California has 52 representatives — 43 Democrats and 9 Republicans.

Local voters have mixed feelings about the proposal.

"I think it's an emergency situation, and it's something we need to do to counter what's going on in Texas," said Robert Scott, Arroyo Grande resident.

"I'm totally all for anything that California can do to fight the takeover of democracy that's happening in this country," said Catherine Davidson, Grover Beach resident.

"Overall, I think it's kind of silly," said Sterling Bryan, Oceano resident.

Newsom is currently in the process of getting this measure added to the November ballot.

If the measure passes, it would allow new maps to be enacted in time for the 2026 midterm elections