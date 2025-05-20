Longtime Cuesta College basketball coach Rusty Blair passes away

The athletic community took a huge loss this weekend with the sudden passing of longtime Cuesta College Men's Basketball Head Coach Rusty Blair.

He passed away Saturday morning surrounded by family.

Blair had just finished his final season at the helm of the basketball program after 33 years coaching the Cougars to fourteen 20-win seasons, eleven Western State Conference titles, and 21 playoff berths as head coach.

Blair was an All-American at San Luis Obispo High School before playing at the University of Oregon. He played 12 seasons overseas in Belgium and Holland before returning to the Central Coast to further his coaching career.

He is widely considered the best basketball player to ever come out of San Luis Obispo County.

He is survived by his wife Kaatje, his two kids Kelly and Casey and his grandchildren.

