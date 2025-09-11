Longtime fishing, equestrian stores in San Luis Obispo reopen to public

It's a reopening years in the making in San Luis Obispo.

Representatives with Tackle Warehouse said it and Riding Warehouse are back open — and they're planning on having a grand opening event.

Tackle Warehouse first opened in 2003 but closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, along with Riding Warehouse, which has been around for about a decade.

The owners had to build an entirely new location, the representative said, then get it fully staffed and stocked. Now, they're excited to welcome back customers.

"Well, I mean, fishermen love going to tackle shops, and we like going in to look at baits," said Jacob Cotta, a product supervisor at Tackle Warehouse. "We're kind of bait hoarders and, you know, look at the colors, look at different rods and reels and actually feel them in your hand and get to try them out and look at them before you actually purchase them is awesome."

Riding Warehouse, which offers horse gear, supplies and riding apparel, is housed in the same building and is also open.

The stores had a soft opening in mid-July, and they're planning on having the grand opening later in the year. It's unclear if they've settled on a specific date yet.