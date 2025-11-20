Longtime San Luis Obispo appliance shop seeks buyer to avoid closure

A San Luis Obispo business that has served the community for more than 30 years may close at the end of the year, unless owner Dale Craig finds a buyer.

All Star Appliance has been operating since 1994, supplying local college students, families, and residents throughout the Central Coast with refurbished appliances.

Craig said the business offers strong performance potential and doesn't require extensive experience to run.

"This is a business that the community really needs and really likes. Nobody wants to spend $1000 on a dryer. They can come over here and get one for $300 delivered with a warranty. It's been rebuilt. It works like a champ," Craig said.

After stepping down as owner of All Star Appliances, Craig said he plans to shift his focus to a new business he started in Colorado and is excited for what the future has in store.