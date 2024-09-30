Low volume siren system testing to take place this week in SLO County

The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services announced that the Early Warning System Sirens will undergo regularly-scheduled low volume growl tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sirens, located in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone, will be tested individually for a few seconds each.

With this only being a test, no community action or involvement is asked. OES reports these required tests help emergency officials ensure the siren system is working properly should the system be needed during an emergency.

Installed and maintained as one of the requirements related to the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the sirens can be used to call attention to local emergencies, including tsunami, dam failure, or other natural or man-made disasters.

During an emergency, the sounding of the sirens is an indication that the Emergency Alert System has been activated and people should tune to a local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.

The Early Warning System sirens cover an area extending from Cayucos to the north to the Nipomo Mesa in the south. This includes the Five Cities area, Avila Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Baywood Park/Los Osos, the City of San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.

Additional information on the siren system as well as emergency preparedness information can be found here.