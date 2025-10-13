Magical dance party brings storybook characters to life at the Madonna Inn

Families headed to the Madonna Inn for the “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Dance Party,” hosted by A Wish Your Heart Makes, a local children’s entertainment company. Kids arrived in their favorite costumes and had the chance to meet over a dozen beloved storybook characters, including Tinkerbell, Snow White, Gaston, Belle, Maleficent, and Aurora.

The magical afternoon also featured face-painting, a costume parade, dancing, and trick-or-treating, bringing classic fairytales to life for children of all ages.

Robert Reisig was one of the actors who dressed up as Ghost Host for today's event. “The kids get to dress up in their own costumes. I think, you know, there's a lot of fun in that. And, I think everyone is really thrilled and excited to meet, you know, the princesses like Snow White and Cinderella and zones like Gaston and the evil Queen,” said Reisig.