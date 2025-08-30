Maintenance work on Highway 101 could cause delays

If you travel on Highway 101 expect some delays soon near the Cuesta Grade.

Caltrans crews will close the left lane of northbound US 101 from the top of the Cuesta Grade to Highway 58 on Wednesday, September 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The southbound side will see the same closure on Thursday, September 4, also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The closures are for vegetation removal and sweeping. Delays are expected to stay under 20 minutes.

The work will be handled by the San Luis Obispo Caltrans Maintenance team.