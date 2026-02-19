Maintenance workers at Cal Poly, other CSUs, go on strike

Maintenance workers at Cal Poly are on strike.

More than 1,100 skilled trades workers, including plumbers, electricians, HVAC techs and locksmiths, launched a statewide strike at all 22 CSU campuses.

The union says the California State University (CSU) broke its promise on raises, launching a strike over contractually owed pay, even with billions in reserves and new state funding available.

The walkout is expected to continue through Thursday.

In a statement, the CSU says: ​”The CSU values its employees and remains committed to fair, competitive pay and benefits for our skilled trades workforce through the collective bargaining process with the Teamsters. It is unfortunate that the Teamsters is advancing false claims to justify a strike, harming both their members and the broader university community.

“Agreements matter. The Teamsters agreed, in writing, to reopen bargaining if a certain level of new, ongoing funds were not received in 2025. That’s exactly where we are. The CSU has been bargaining in good faith, and we urge the Teamsters to honor their commitment and return to the table.​

“​We hope the Teamsters will return to good-faith negotiations so we can reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

Cal Poly Building Service Engineer Paul Fahy tells KSBY, “We don't enjoy doing this. I mean, we're out in the rain and everything else, but we feel it's necessary to bring the point across and call to light. This is really injustice."

A Cal Poly spokesperson says the campus is open and operating as normal.