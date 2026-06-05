Man arrested after standoff with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials Friday morning

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials arrested a man Friday morning after a nearly two-hour standoff at his home just outside of San Luis Obispo.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 5 a.m., members of the Special Enforcement Detail served a warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Los Osos Valley Road.

They were looking for Benjamin Lian Reynoso, 43, who was wanted for felony vandalism, violating a domestic violence restraining order, and obstruction of justice related to an incident last week. Sheriff's officials say he had also made prior statements threatening law enforcement and other area residents.

Reynoso was reportedly at home when authorities arrived, but sheriff's officials say he refused to come out and threatened sheriff's personnel at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, several methods were used to get Reynoso to leave the home, including chemical agents. When he eventually came out, detectives searched the home and reported finding several homemade incendiary devices.

Sheriff's officials say there was nobody else inside the home at the time of the standoff.