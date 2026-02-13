Man arrested for possession of narcotics for sale

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a man for possession of narcotics for sale

On Tuesday, January 6, officers contacted Eric Farrior at his home on the 900 block of Monterey Street following an in-depth investigation into narcotics sales. Farrior, who was already on probation for previous narcotics-related offenses, was subject to search terms allowing law enforcement to access his apartment.

During their search, detectives discovered more than a pound of methamphetamine, along with plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other items.

Farrior was arrested and booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony transportation for the purpose of sales of a controlled substance, and felony possession with prior convictions.