Man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing San Luis Obispo sandwich shops

A homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing two popular sandwich shops in San Luis Obispo.

On Tuesday, June 30 High Street Deli posted on their Instagram page graffiti covering their tables at their High Street location.

The damage is estimated at over $7,000 dollars.

KSBY reached out to San Luis Obispo Police to find out more.

In a news release just sent out Wednesday afternoon, officers say a second report of vandalism was also found at Lincoln Deli on Broad Street on Tuesday.

Police say damage at Lincoln Deli is estimated at $1,000 dollars.

Authorities say after looking at surveillance video they arrested 42-year-old Benjamin Weldon on Tuesday night who police say uses the moniker "Gucci Skillet."