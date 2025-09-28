Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Santa Maria man arrested in San Luis Obispo after gunshots were heard

KSBY
A 24-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested early Sunday morning after deputies responded to reports of gunfire in an unincorporated part of San Luis Obispo.

At about 12:22 a.m. on Sept. 28, the sheriff’s office received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of Indian Knob Road in unincorporated San Luis Obispo. Deputies located a vehicle matching the caller’s description.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office the driver was detained after failing to comply with deputies’ commands. A firearm was found inside the vehicle and spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Miguel Andy Martinez, 24, of Santa Maria. He was arrested and booked on charges of resisting or delaying a peace officer, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

No injuries were reported. Deputies secured the area and said there is no ongoing threat to public safety. The case remains under investigation.

