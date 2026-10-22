Man arrested after van fire near San Luis Obispo Airport

On Thursday San Luis Obispo police released information on a van fire and arrest near San Luis Obispo Airport.

San Luis Obispo police and firefighters responded to Kendall Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20 and found an unoccupied van fully engulfed in flames.'

San Luis Obispo Police Department

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man take off after the fire started. Another witness reportedly told officers the man walked into a nearby gas station.

San Luis Obispo Police Department

Officers contacted Mario Maya at the gas station, saying he matched the description provided by witnesses.

Maya was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony arson and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.