Massage therapist arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in San Luis Obispo

A 25-year-old man who was reportedly working as an independent massage therapist at a San Luis Obispo chiropractic office was arrested this week on suspicion of sexual battery.

On Monday, Dec. 15, police say the alleged victim reported that she was receiving a massage at Powerhouse Chiropractic when the masseuse, identified by police as Malcolm Sears, touched her inappropriately several times. Police say she believed the touching to be of a sexual nature.

Officers arrested Sears at his home.

Investigators believe there could be other victims, and they’re asking anyone with further information about this case or about Sears to contact Detective Alexander at (805) 594-8015 or dalexander@slocity.org. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

