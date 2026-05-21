Meet the candidates running for SLO County Clerk-Recorder

Three candidates are competing for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder in the June 2 primary election: incumbent Elaina Cano and challengers Gaea Powell and Vanessa Rozo.

The clerk-recorder is a four-year term position responsible for running county elections. The office also maintains important public records, including property deeds, marriage licenses, and birth and death certificates. The race is non-partisan.

Meet the candidates:

Elaina Cano — Incumbent

Cano says her decades in public service and her previous four years in the position make her the most prepared candidate to lead the office.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of having somebody like me, that has the experience, that is so passionate about doing the right thing and upholding the integrity of not just the office but their information and our state's constitution," Cano said.

She says she is proud of the modernization efforts she has led so far and hopes to build on that progress if re-elected.

"My goal looking ahead is really to continue what I've already been doing. Strengthening our processes, ensuring that we are being efficient, hiring the best of the best of my staff," Cano said.

She adds that she also hopes to continue community outreach efforts.

Vanessa Rozo — Challenger

Rozo is a small business owner and paralegal who says her background in organization and leadership sets her apart.

"What sets me apart are my high level of organization and my leadership skills that I've implemented into disaster relief programs, is really what I bring to the table, because this county office requires that level of organization, modernization, and implementation," Rozo said.

Rozo says the office needs a fresh approach, particularly when it comes to how new technology is being used.

"I understand right now they are trying to modernize it by bringing in electronic poll books, but I think that's a little not being resourced in the way we should because it has a lot more functionality than what's being presented at the current," Rozo said.

Gaea Powell — Challenger

Powell says her years of executive operations experience would bring a new level of efficiency to the clerk-recorder's office.

"I have over 30 years of high-level executive operations experience, and I feel like I can utilize those skills to bring the county clerk-recorder's office to another level," Powell said.

Powell also outlined changes she would like to see in the election process.

"I believe we need to get back to common sense and accountability and utilize obvious things that are so obvious but apparently not — we need to go back to needing folks to show voter ID to make sure that they are citizens of the United States, we need to get back to paper ballots, same day voting, and getting election results as soon as possible," Powell said.

Powell is currently representing herself as she faces election fraud-related charges. She has denied all charges and says she does not believe the case will impact her campaign.

The June 2 primary is the first opportunity for voters to weigh-in on the race. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the general election.

