Mercury spills at San Luis Obispo business, no outside contamination suspected

A customer walked into a San Luis Obispo business on Tuesday afternoon to sell an item that was believed to contain silver, only to discover it was a more dangerous metal: mercury.

According to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department, when the container was opened, liquid elemental mercury leaked out. As the customer and employee started to clean up the mess, they realized the material was mercury and immediately contacted emergency responders.

City Building Inspectors red-tagged the property, meaning the contamination was too hazardous to allow for occupation temporarily.

Fire officials say the surrounding area had no risk of contamination during the incident.

Inspectors also evaluated the customer's home and deemed it safe to occupy.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department stated that the incident has been concluded and no further hazards are anticipated. Officials warn that anyone who discovers elemental mercury should avoid handling it and contact hazardous materials authorities or their local fire department.