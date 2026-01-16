Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mission Plaza improvement project nears finish line

Mission Plaza Enhancement Project now 90% complete
Construction on Mission Plaza in Downtown San Luis Obispo is inching toward completion, with officials saying work is about 90% done.

Improvements to the plaza include the replacement of public restrooms, repairs to the historic Murray Adobe, and construction of a new café kiosk.

Project organizers say the work aims to embody the City's longstanding commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community space.

Construction is expected to wrap up this spring. More information on the Mission Plaza Enhancement Project can be found on the city's website.

